Balikatan 2023: Demonstrating Unity and Deterrence
Over 17,000 American and Filipino troops participate in 'Balikatan' exercises in the Philippines, emphasizing U.S. commitment to Asia. The drills involve missile launches by Japanese forces and include participation from Japan, France, and Canada. The exercises aim to showcase regional security commitment amid tensions in the South China Sea.
- Country:
- Philippines
The annual 'Balikatan' exercises, bringing together over 17,000 military personnel from the United States and the Philippines, signify a notable display of commitment to Asian regional security despite the United States' focus on the Middle East.
This year's maneuvers, running from April 20 to May 8, showcase multinational military cooperation with Japanese forces set to conduct a missile-firing exercise in contested waters near the South China Sea, underscoring the breadth of the drills.
Amidst opposition from China, the inclusion of Japanese, French, and Canadian forces highlights the multinational solidarity and intent to ensure regional stability, as clarified by US spokesperson Col. Robert Bunn.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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