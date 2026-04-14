Women's Reservation Act: PM Modi Calls for Unanimous Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for all political parties to back the Women's Reservation Act, which was passed after a prolonged wait. This law seeks to reserve one-third of the seats for women in the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies, with an aim for implementation in the 2029 elections.

Addressing a public meeting, Modi emphasized that this legislative move reflects the nation's collective sentiment. He has reached out to women across the nation, urging them to partner in this significant initiative, as political unanimity is sought for amending the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Modi asserted that ensuring women's participation in legislative processes would bolster Indian democracy. He reiterated that women's active involvement is non-negotiable in achieving 'Viksit Bharat' and strengthens the trajectory of national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)