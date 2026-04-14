Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: BJP's Vision for Change

J P Nadda, former BJP national president, criticized the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu, alleging it has transformed the state from a cultural to a crime capital. He unveiled the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming elections, promising reforms across governance, social justice, and women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:28 IST
Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: BJP's Vision for Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

J P Nadda, the former national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sharply criticized the current DMK regime in Tamil Nadu, claiming it has turned the state from a cultural hub into a crime capital.

Unveiling the BJP's comprehensive election manifesto, Nadda promised sweeping changes across various sectors if the party comes to power. Notable promises include substantial financial aid to women and farmers, free LPG supplies during major festivals, and rigorous measures against crime and corruption.

Nadda accused the DMK of being a 'family-run' party and highlighted the widespread disillusionment among Tamil Nadu's population. The BJP aims to bring change to Tamil Nadu's governance and social justice landscape through its envisioned policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Birkbeck University Expands Its Horizons with New Bengaluru Campus

Birkbeck University Expands Its Horizons with New Bengaluru Campus

 India
2
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Challenges Kejriwal's Democratic Accountability

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Challenges Kejriwal's Democratic Accountability

 India
3
Gems and Jewellery Exports Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict

Gems and Jewellery Exports Plunge Amid Middle East Conflict

 India
4
Rajasthan High Court Upholds State-specific Reservation in Medical Admissions

Rajasthan High Court Upholds State-specific Reservation in Medical Admission...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026