Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: BJP's Vision for Change
J P Nadda, former BJP national president, criticized the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu, alleging it has transformed the state from a cultural to a crime capital. He unveiled the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming elections, promising reforms across governance, social justice, and women's empowerment.
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J P Nadda, the former national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sharply criticized the current DMK regime in Tamil Nadu, claiming it has turned the state from a cultural hub into a crime capital.
Unveiling the BJP's comprehensive election manifesto, Nadda promised sweeping changes across various sectors if the party comes to power. Notable promises include substantial financial aid to women and farmers, free LPG supplies during major festivals, and rigorous measures against crime and corruption.
Nadda accused the DMK of being a 'family-run' party and highlighted the widespread disillusionment among Tamil Nadu's population. The BJP aims to bring change to Tamil Nadu's governance and social justice landscape through its envisioned policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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