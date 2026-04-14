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Maharashtra's Youth in Peril: Drug Crisis Under Fire

Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal criticized Maharashtra's BJP-led Mahayuti government over drug overdose deaths at a music concert, linking police failures and political patronage to the flourishing drug trade. He demanded inquiries and accountability from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:48 IST
Maharashtra's Youth in Peril: Drug Crisis Under Fire
Harshvardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government on Tuesday, following the deaths of two students from a suspected drug overdose. The incident occurred after a music concert in Goregaon, where the victims reportedly consumed ecstasy and alcohol.

Sapkal slammed the government for its alleged failure to curb the state's growing drug problem, attributing it to 'inept and shameless' administrative functioning. He accused law enforcement agencies of failing to spot obvious breaches and highlighted past instances of political patronage aiding the drug trade.

Targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sapkal questioned his ability to manage the Home Department, asserting that if he cannot maintain order, he should step down. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule also called for a thorough police inquiry, emphasizing the urgency of immediate action.

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