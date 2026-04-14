High-Stakes Diplomacy: Israeli and Lebanese Envoys Face Off in Washington

Israeli and Lebanese diplomats are set to meet in Washington, marking a significant diplomatic encounter between two nations long in conflict. The talks, attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, occur amid a fragile ceasefire between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, with the focus not on peace negotiations, but on disarming Hezbollah.

Despite Lebanon's government seeking a ceasefire, Israel remains firm on not discussing one. Instead, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized that disarming Hezbollah is crucial for any peace agreement, highlighting the group's threat to Israel's security and Lebanon's sovereignty.

The Lebanese government's push for diplomacy contrasts with internal disagreements, as Hezbollah continues to resist, vowing to counter Israeli attacks. The outcome of these talks could reshape the Middle Eastern landscape, where past efforts have often faltered amid regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)