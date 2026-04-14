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Greenland's Diplomatic Pivot Under New Foreign Minister

Greenland has appointed former Prime Minister Mute Egede as its new Foreign Minister. With pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for control over the island, Egede will also manage mineral resources and business policies in addition to diplomatic relations with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:06 IST
Greenland's Diplomatic Pivot Under New Foreign Minister
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  • Denmark

Greenland's government has taken a significant step in its international relations strategy by appointing Mute Egede, a former prime minister, as the new Foreign Minister. This decision aims to navigate the increasing diplomatic pressure from the United States, particularly from President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen announced that Egede's ministerial responsibilities would extend beyond foreign affairs. They include overseeing mineral resources and shaping business policies. This comprehensive portfolio indicates a strategic approach by Greenland to manage both external relations and internal economic matters cohesively.

The move comes amidst growing international attention and geopolitical interest in Greenland, primarily driven by its natural resources and strategic location. The appointment of Egede is seen as a maneuver to safeguard Greenland's interests while aligning sufficiently with U.S. diplomatic expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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