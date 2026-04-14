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Fujimori Advances in Peru Elections Amid International Turmoil

Keiko Fujimori, a conservative candidate, is set to advance to a presidential runoff in Peru. Various geopolitical tensions and humanitarian concerns mark global headlines, including aid blockages in Iran, volatile Middle East meetings, and significant international military drills. Other notable news involves economic critiques and legal judgments across several countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:28 IST
Fujimori Advances in Peru Elections Amid International Turmoil

In Peru, conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori is leading her way into the next presidential runoff, despite fierce competition from a center-left contender and amid ongoing vote counting. Formerly a congresswoman, Fujimori, with 16.9% of the votes tallied from 74% of counted votes, holds a significant advantage.

On the global stage, humanitarian aid groups navigate blocked routes in Iran, struggling to deliver emergency relief due to a recent flurry of US-Israeli strikes. Meanwhile, the annual military drills involving the United States and the Philippines highlight Washington's ongoing defense ties in the Asia Pacific.

Elsewhere, Israel and Lebanon hold crucial envoy meetings as tensions with Hezbollah persist, while former Chinese executive Liu Weidong faces a 13-year sentence over graft. In France, US officials expressed concerns over the far-right party's economic plan, indicating worries about state interventionism in the Eurozone's second-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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