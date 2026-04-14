Bengali Identity Under Siege: TMC's Banerjee Strikes Back

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee accused BJP-ruled states of harassing Bengali-speaking citizens by labeling them as Bangladeshis.

Speaking at a gathering in Cooch Behar, Banerjee condemned the Narendra Modi government's alleged retaliation against West Bengal for its electoral choices.

He denounced BJP's perceived attacks on Bengali culture and community rights, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming Assembly poll results as a response to Delhi's authority.