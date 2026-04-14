Bengali Identity Under Siege: TMC's Banerjee Strikes Back
Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress highlights the discrimination against Bengali-speaking people in BJP-led states, accusing the Modi government of undermining Bengal's culture and rights. He assures action against exclusion from electoral rolls and criticizes BJP's disrespect towards national icons and communities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee accused BJP-ruled states of harassing Bengali-speaking citizens by labeling them as Bangladeshis.
Speaking at a gathering in Cooch Behar, Banerjee condemned the Narendra Modi government's alleged retaliation against West Bengal for its electoral choices.
He denounced BJP's perceived attacks on Bengali culture and community rights, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming Assembly poll results as a response to Delhi's authority.
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