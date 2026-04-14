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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Challenges Kejriwal's Democratic Accountability

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized former CM Arvind Kejriwal for undermining democratic institutions and lacking accountability. Gupta accused Kejriwal of questioning judiciary decisions unfavorably, while having praised them previously. She emphasized public trust in judicial integrity as Kejriwal recently sought recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in a legal matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:53 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Challenges Kejriwal's Democratic Accountability
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta fiercely criticized former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of consistently challenging the integrity of democratic institutions. In a public address, she claimed that Kejriwal, now apparently acting as his own lawyer, has a history of questioning key democratic bodies such as the judiciary, CBI, and Election Commission.

Gupta expressed concern over Kejriwal's recent behavior, alleging that he only praises these institutions when decisions are in his favor, but immediately questions them when they aren't. She questioned Kejriwal's motives, implying that his repeated criticisms might be driven by fear as he attempts to defend himself in court.

The public, Gupta asserted, is observing this pattern of behavior closely. Reaffirming her trust in the judiciary's primacy, she stated that justice will ultimately prevail. Meanwhile, Gupta highlighted Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) failure to meet public expectations, specifically pointing to Kejriwal's pleas for a judge's recusal in the ongoing liquor policy case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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