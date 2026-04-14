Modi's Vision: Unifying India Through Infrastructure and Social Justice
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, highlighting its role in promoting connectivity and economic growth while respecting ecological sensitivity. The corridor exemplifies Modi's commitment to infrastructure, social justice, and the unification of India following the abrogation of Article 370.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the full extension of the Constitution across India after the revocation of Article 370, affirming the NDA government's pledge to achieve true social justice, especially for the impoverished. Speaking in Dehradun, he honored Babasaheb Ambedkar, underscoring policies that have revitalized the Constitution's dignity.
Modi highlighted the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor as a significant infrastructure advancement, designed to halve travel times and bolster regional growth. The project promises to merge speed with environmental care, featuring wildlife protection initiatives. The prime minister praised the corridor's potential to enrich tourism and economic activities in Uttarakhand.
During the inauguration, Modi stressed the corridor's role in forging stronger connectivity, akin to the future of India reflected in its transport networks. He emphasized that integrating patriotism, development, and social justice is crucial to India's progress. The event also marked a tribute to Uttarakhand's military heritage, pledging benefits to ex-servicemen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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