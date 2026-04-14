In a significant policy move, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced the suspension of the federal fuel excise tax. This decision comes as a reaction to the escalating impacts of the Iran war, intending to mitigate sharply increasing fuel costs.

Carney's Liberals now command a decisive majority in the House of Commons, eliminating the need for opposition support to pass new legislation. This majority status, historical in Canada's political narrative, resulted from recent electoral successes and strategic political maneuvers.

The new Prime Minister is focusing on economic and social reforms, including housing and reducing U.S. dependence, underpinned by his strong international presence and strategic global alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)