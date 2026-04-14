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Transport Turmoil Looms as Election Vehicles Requisitioned

The Election Commission is set to commandeer numerous buses, cabs, and vehicles ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, potentially leading to a transport shortage in city areas. Commencing April 27, this requisition could disrupt daily commuting just before the election's second phase on April 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:39 IST
Transport Turmoil Looms as Election Vehicles Requisitioned
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The Election Commission plans to requisition a substantial number of buses, pool cars, and other vehicles for poll duty in the upcoming second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 29. This move is likely to result in a significant transport shortage in the city and nearby districts.

According to officials, vehicle requisitioning will begin on April 27, which could lead to a drastic reduction of buses, school vehicles, and cabs on the roads. 'Vehicles are being requisitioned as per requirement to ensure smooth polling processes,' one official stated. Meanwhile, the demand for transport solutions may outstrip availability.

With campaigning ramping up across the region, concerns are rising over the impact of these arrangements on everyday life. City Suburban Bus Service's general secretary, Tito Saha, warned of potential transport shortages, saying, 'There may be a shortage of transport on city roads during those days.' Similarly, cab and pool car services are expected to be impacted, making daily commutes challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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