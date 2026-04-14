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Deputy PM Calls for Quad-Nation Cooperative Framework

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar urged Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye to establish a cooperative framework for peace, prosperity, and economic growth. This was discussed during a meeting held in Islamabad with senior officials from the four nations as part of efforts to ease regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:56 IST
Deputy PM Calls for Quad-Nation Cooperative Framework
Ishaq Dar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a strategic move addressing regional stability, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has called for a collective framework among Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye, emphasizing mutual goals of peace, prosperity, and economic development.

Dar, who also serves as the Foreign Minister, made this appeal during a meeting with senior diplomats including Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklikaya, Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister Nazih El Naggari, and Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry's Director General Abdullah bin Khalid.

The converging discussions in Islamabad are part of an inaugural Senior Officials' Meeting aimed at easing tensions tied to the recent US-Israeli conflict with Iran, building on previous dialogues initiated by the foreign ministers in Saudi Arabia last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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