Political Showdown: Gupta vs. Kejriwal on Judiciary Trust
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized former CM Arvind Kejriwal for undermining democratic institutions and the judiciary. She highlighted Kejriwal's actions of questioning and targeting key governmental bodies. Meanwhile, AAP defended Kejriwal's court appearances as constitutional rights and demanded contempt action against Gupta for her comments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:37 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a scathing attack on her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of undermining the country's democratic institutions.
Gupta highlighted Kejriwal's history of targeting vital governmental bodies, especially when their decisions were unfavorable to him.
In response, the Aam Aadmi Party backed Kejriwal, asserting his constitutional right to question judiciary impartiality, and demanded legal action against Gupta's remarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)