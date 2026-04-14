Political Showdown: Gupta vs. Kejriwal on Judiciary Trust

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a scathing attack on her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of undermining the country's democratic institutions.

Gupta highlighted Kejriwal's history of targeting vital governmental bodies, especially when their decisions were unfavorable to him.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party backed Kejriwal, asserting his constitutional right to question judiciary impartiality, and demanded legal action against Gupta's remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)