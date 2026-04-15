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Historic Diplomacy: Israel and Lebanon Meet in Washington

In a groundbreaking move toward diplomacy, Israel and Lebanon held their first high-level meeting in decades in Washington. Facilitated by the US, the productive session aims to launch direct negotiations despite Hezbollah's opposition. This meeting marks a significant shift in regional politics, promising new dialogue opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2026 01:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 01:04 IST
Historic Diplomacy: Israel and Lebanon Meet in Washington
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  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic breakthrough, Israel and Lebanon convened for a high-level meeting in Washington, marking their first direct engagement in decades. The productive discussions facilitated by the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, aimed at launching future negotiations between the two nations.

The State Department announced that all parties have agreed to pursue direct negotiations at a mutually convenient time and location. Despite the absence of Hezbollah, an influential player in Lebanon opposing these discussions, the meeting represents a pivotal shift towards potential reconciliation.

Israel's ongoing conflict with Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, adds a complex layer to the diplomacy efforts. The disarmament of the Hezbollah group remains a significant agenda in the broader dialogue between Israel and Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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