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Maine Pioneers Moratorium on Energy-Hungry Data Centers

Maine's lawmakers have advanced a bill to impose a moratorium on new data centers, driven by concerns over their substantial electricity consumption and impact on energy bills and the environment. The bill awaits Governor Janet Mills' approval. An exemption exists for a smaller project under development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 04:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 04:23 IST
Maine Pioneers Moratorium on Energy-Hungry Data Centers
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Maine lawmakers have moved forward with a groundbreaking bill that could make the state the first in the U.S. to implement a moratorium on new data centers. This initiative comes in response to the growing opposition to these power-intensive facilities due to their impact on household energy bills and the environment.

The legislation, pending approval from Democratic Governor Janet Mills, would pause approvals for data centers demanding over 20 megawatts of power until October 2027. During this period, a state-appointed council will assess the potential effects on the local grid, electricity rates, air quality, and water resources. While the House and Senate have passed the bill, Governor Mills' office has yet to comment.

Governor Mills aims to include an exemption for a specific smaller-scale project already in progress, which uses existing infrastructure with minimal impact on the grid or energy costs. This bill may serve as a test case for 11 other states considering similar legislation, as the debate over data centers gains momentum on a national scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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