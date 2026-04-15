Eric Trump's China Trip Sparks Conflict of Interest Concerns

Eric Trump, who manages the Trump Organization, will accompany President Trump on a landmark China visit, according to organization spokeswoman Kimberly Benza. Joined by his wife Lara, Eric will support his father in a personal capacity during the May 14-15 trip.

Despite no business ties in China, Eric's involvement raises potential conflict of interest concerns, as he oversees investments in real estate, golf, and blockchain. His role is purely supportive, with no participation in private meetings, Benza confirmed.

The trip highlights U.S.-China diplomacy, aiming to foster trade, cooperation, and security. Criticism arises due to past accusations against former Vice President Biden's son, Hunter, regarding influence in China. Both the White House and Trump Organization addressed these ethical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)