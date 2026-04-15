US Domestic Briefs Uncovered: Key Developments from Immigration to Symbols of Pride

The Trump administration agreed to restore the rainbow Pride flag at New York's Stonewall National Monument, reversing a prior decision to remove the symbol from this landmark of the gay rights movement, as per a recent filing.

Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, cited threats to her life as the reason for her withdrawal from a Turning Point USA event featuring Vice President JD Vance.

The FTC concluded three lawsuits with settlements over companies falsely claiming their products were made in the USA, aligning with President Trump's push against misleading 'Made in America' assertions.