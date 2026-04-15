Peruvian Election Crisis: Fraud Allegations and Delayed Results

Frustration in Peru continues to escalate as the general election vote count extends into its third day, sparking congressional scrutiny and fraud allegations. Leading the race, presidential hopeful Keiko Fujimori holds 16.8% of the vote, according to officials, with approximately 80% of ballots counted, but her opposition in the upcoming runoff remains uncertain.

Amid a tight race, accusations of fraud circulate without evidence, as former Lima Mayor Rafael Lopez Aliaga and left-wing congressman Roberto Sanchez express concerns about the vote count's integrity. Despite these claims, European Union observers report no concrete evidence of fraud, although they acknowledge procedural challenges.

The delayed results stem from logistical issues that delayed the distribution of electoral materials on election day, prompting extended voting. Piero Corvetto, head of Peru's electoral authority, attributed prolonged counting to isolated errors, while struggling to rebuild trust in a country divided by corruption and political instability.