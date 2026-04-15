Global Condemnation Follows Tragic UN Peacekeeper Killings

In a strong rebuke, Canada, the UK, and a coalition of nations have condemned the recent fatal attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. On Tuesday, these countries issued a joint statement urging for an end to hostilities.

The statement, co-signed by Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Sierra Leone, and Switzerland, expressed deep concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis and the displacement of citizens in Lebanon. This international response follows preliminary UN findings pinpointing the cause of death of three peacekeepers last month to an Israeli tank projectile and an explosive device likely placed by Hezbollah.

As tensions rise, the global community reiterates its call for peace and justice, emphasizing the urgent need for stability in the region and a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict.