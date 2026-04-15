Global Economy Faces Inflationary Pressure Amid Middle East Tensions
Janet Yellen, former U.S. Treasury Secretary, highlighted the economic challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. At the HSBC Global Investment Summit, Yellen emphasized how these tensions are exacerbating supply shocks, leading to increased inflationary pressures within the already volatile global economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 07:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 07:09 IST
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concerns over the economic ramifications of the Iran war, noting significant supply disruptions in the global market.
Speaking at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, Yellen warned of rising inflation, exacerbated by ongoing Middle East tensions.
Yellen emphasized the broad impact of the conflict, predicting further inflationary pressures as the situation develops.
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