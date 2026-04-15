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Scandal Unravels: Eric Swalwell Faces Multiple Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Eric Swalwell faces multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, including a second woman stepping forward. Allegations led to his resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives and withdrawal from the California governor's race. The former congressman denies claims, describing them as politically motivated. Probes by law enforcement on both coasts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:47 IST
Scandal Unravels: Eric Swalwell Faces Multiple Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Eric Swalwell, a Democrat and former leading candidate for California governor, resigned his congressional seat amid growing allegations of sexual misconduct. A second woman, Lonna Drewes, a former Beverly Hills model, accused him of rape, deepening the scandal.

Swalwell, facing allegations from five women, denies the accusations, labeling them as politically motivated. His resignation marks a swift political downfall as support and endorsements evaporated.

The developments have opened a potential path for Republican candidates in California's gubernatorial race. A special election has been scheduled for August 18 to fill the vacant congressional seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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