Scandal Unravels: Eric Swalwell Faces Multiple Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Eric Swalwell, a Democrat and former leading candidate for California governor, resigned his congressional seat amid growing allegations of sexual misconduct. A second woman, Lonna Drewes, a former Beverly Hills model, accused him of rape, deepening the scandal.

Swalwell, facing allegations from five women, denies the accusations, labeling them as politically motivated. His resignation marks a swift political downfall as support and endorsements evaporated.

The developments have opened a potential path for Republican candidates in California's gubernatorial race. A special election has been scheduled for August 18 to fill the vacant congressional seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)