China has dismissed recent claims by the United States about military pressure on Taiwan, labeling them as distorted and reflective of malicious intentions, according to a government spokesperson in Beijing. The heightened military activities around Taiwan have reignited tensions between the two powers.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, accused U.S. officials of exaggerating the so-called 'mainland threat' to Taiwan, which China considers an internal affair. This follows the U.S. State Department's plea for China to engage in dialogue with Taiwan and reduce military exercises near the island.

The complex dynamics were further highlighted by Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun's recent visit to Beijing, aiming to foster peace. Despite positive gestures, China continues military activities in the region, complicating future engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)