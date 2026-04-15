Anthropic's Quiet Collaboration: U.S. Agencies Bypass Trump's Ban

Federal agencies are reportedly circumventing President Trump's directive prohibiting work with Anthropic, as they engage with the company's AI model Mythos. Politico reported that the Commerce Department's Center for AI Standards and Innovation is assessing Mythos' hacking capabilities.

In addition, at least three congressional committees have sought information on Mythos, exploring its potential in cybersecurity applications.

Though the Pentagon ceased dealings with Anthropic following a contract disagreement, the company is in ongoing talks with the Trump administration regarding Mythos, touted as their most advanced AI model for coding and autonomous tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)