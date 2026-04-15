Russia Intensifies Energy Ties with China Ahead of Putin's Visit
Russia is set to boost energy supplies to China, as indicated by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ahead of President Vladimir Putin's expected visit. Lavrov stated Russia can address energy shortfalls faced by China and other nations amidst Middle Eastern tensions, advocating cooperation outside U.S. influence.
Russia is preparing to enhance its energy supply relationship with China, according to statements from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday. The preparations coincide with the anticipated visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled during the week starting May 18.
In talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Lavrov emphasized the necessity for China and Russia to foster mutual trust, strengthen cooperation, and uphold each other's strategic interests. Lavrov assured that Russia is willing to address energy shortages faced by China and other nations due to the ongoing Middle East crisis.
Lavrov further described efforts to circumvent U.S. instability tactics in global energy markets, highlighting the self-sufficiency of Sino-Russian energy dynamics. This move underscores a strategic pivot away from reliance on Western energy resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan Launches $10 Billion Energy Security Framework Amid Middle East Tensions
Norway Greenlights Investment in Syrian Bonds: A New Era for Middle Eastern Finance
European Markets Weigh Middle East Diplomacy and Corporate Earnings
Global Markets Face Disparities Amid Middle East Conflict
South Korea Secures Strategic Oil Supplies Amid Middle East Tensions