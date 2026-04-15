Stalin Denounces Delimitation Bill as Historic Injustice

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday slammed the Union Government's proposed delimitation amendment bill, labeling it a 'massive historic injustice' against Tamil Nadu and other southern states. Stalin announced statewide black flag protests, questioning if the region was being punished for its contribution to India's growth.

The DMK President expressed widespread anger among South Indians, cautioning that the BJP was 'playing with fire.' He called for public displays of dissent by urging citizens to hoist black flags across Tamil Nadu, insisting that failure to withdraw the bill would result in severe consequences for the Union government.

As Parliament prepares for a special session to deliberate on key legislative proposals, including significant expansion of Lok Sabha seats and women's reservation, the delimitation plan has sparked opposition backlash. Critics argue it could reduce southern states' representation. Concerns have been raised over the bill's timing ahead of the national census.

(With inputs from agencies.)