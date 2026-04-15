Norwegian Central Bank Asserts Independence Amid Inflation Debate

Norway's central bank reaffirmed its stance on monetary policy, asserting its independence despite criticism. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere assured parliament that the government would not interfere with Norges Bank's decisions.

The central bank has announced intentions to raise interest rates in 2026, reversing previous plans to ease policy. The move is aimed at controlling inflation fueled by increasing wages and energy costs.

This announcement has sparked debates, particularly amid national wage discussions, with critics arguing that inflation is influenced by external factors beyond the bank's control. Nevertheless, Norges Bank remains firm in its commitment to reducing inflation to the target rate of 2.0%.

(With inputs from agencies.)