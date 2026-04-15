DMK Alliance Poised for Victory in Tamil Nadu Elections, Says Karnataka Deputy CM
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed confidence that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will secure a two-thirds majority in Tamil Nadu's 234-seat Assembly elections. During a campaign visit, Shivakumar praised the DMK for implementing welfare schemes and criticized the central government's economic policies.
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Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confidently stated on Wednesday that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance is set to secure a two-thirds majority in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The elections span 234 seats, and Shivakumar's remarks came during a campaign tour for the DMK-Congress coalition in Coimbatore.
Highlighting the DMK's inclusive approach, Shivakumar praised their governance over the past five years, citing successful welfare schemes and guarantees for all societal sections. He critiqued the central government's policies for squeezing the middle class, emphasizing that under MK Stalin's leadership, a significant electoral victory was imminent.
Shivakumar also voiced concerns about the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and associated delimitation issues, demanding inclusive discussions post-Tamil Nadu elections. Meanwhile, the DMK remains staunchly opposed to the Lok Sabha delimitation, viewing it as inequitable. Plans to expand Lok Sabha seats to 850, coupled with contentious allocation strategies, have fueled opposition party apprehensions.
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- Delimitation
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- Stalin
- Congress
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