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China-Vietnam Relations: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amidst Maritime Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged China and Vietnam to prioritize political security and maintain strategic clarity during a meeting with Vietnamese leader To Lam. Amidst warming relations, both countries continue to collaborate in various sectors despite ongoing maritime boundary disputes in the South China Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:09 IST
China-Vietnam Relations: Strengthening Strategic Ties Amidst Maritime Tensions
  • Country:
  • China

During a recent meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of maintaining strategic clarity and prioritizing political security between the two nations.

This meeting marked the first overseas visit by Vietnam's newly elected state president, To Lam, indicating a positive shift in relations between the two Communist countries.

While cooperating in areas like railways and technology, China and Vietnam continue to face disagreements over maritime boundaries in the South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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