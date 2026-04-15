Sharif's Diplomatic Tour: Uniting Forces for Regional Stability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is poised for a crucial four-day diplomatic mission visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye, aiming to discuss ongoing cooperation and regional peace.

The visit also highlights Pakistan's role as a mediator in dialogue between Iran and the US after recent marathon talks in Islamabad failed to yield an agreement.

While in Turkiye, Sharif will attend the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, engaging with global leaders to present Pakistan's stance on key issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)