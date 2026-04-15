Left Menu

Sharif's Diplomatic Tour: Uniting Forces for Regional Stability

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a diplomatic tour to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security. In Turkiye, Sharif will also participate in the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum. The visit coincides with Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to mediate between Iran and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:10 IST
Sharif's Diplomatic Tour: Uniting Forces for Regional Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is poised for a crucial four-day diplomatic mission visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye, aiming to discuss ongoing cooperation and regional peace.

The visit also highlights Pakistan's role as a mediator in dialogue between Iran and the US after recent marathon talks in Islamabad failed to yield an agreement.

While in Turkiye, Sharif will attend the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, engaging with global leaders to present Pakistan's stance on key issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abdullah Calls for End to Conflicts

Abdullah Calls for End to Conflicts

 India
2
Delhi HC Allows Sperm Retrieval of Soldier in Vegetative State

Delhi HC Allows Sperm Retrieval of Soldier in Vegetative State

 India
3
Peter Magyar to Form New Hungarian Government

Peter Magyar to Form New Hungarian Government

 Hungary
4
Innovative Solar Machines to Combat Stubble Burning in Uttar Pradesh

Innovative Solar Machines to Combat Stubble Burning in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026