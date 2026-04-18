Revanth Reddy Alleges BJP's Bill a 'Mask' for Expanding Power

Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, has leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the opposition's recent efforts successfully thwarted a bill that could 'destroy the country.' He suggested that the BJP was using women's reservation as a pretext to expand seats in the Lok Sabha and secure a crucial two-thirds majority needed for constitutional amendments.

During a press conference, Reddy noted that BJP's intentions behind the proposed legislative measures were dubious. He argued that the Women's Reservation Bill was misleadingly linked to delimitation to expand seats, ultimately aiming to alter the Indian Constitution. He appreciated Congress's historical role in granting women voting rights, contrasting it with the long struggle in the U.S.

Reddy called for the immediate introduction of a new Women's Reservation Bill, assuring full support from his party, provided the intent was genuine. He emphasized the importance of avoiding new delimitation exercises, urging unity and dialogue among all political stakeholders to ensure the bill strengthens national unity rather than creating regional divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)