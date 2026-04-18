Telangana's Administrative Discussions with the Governor

On Saturday, Telangana's Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy held a meeting with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. The dialogue focused on pressing administrative and legal topics concerning the state. The discussions took place at the Lok Bhavan.

A noteworthy topic of dialogue was the pending nomination of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). His swearing-in as a minister occurred last October 31, and election to the legislature is required within six months, by the end of April.

The outcomes of these discussions are crucial as they impact the legislative and administrative processes of the state, especially considering the nearing deadline for Azharuddin's election.

(With inputs from agencies.)