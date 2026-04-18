Left Menu

Telangana's Administrative Discussions with the Governor

Telangana's Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy recently met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to address administrative and legal issues. A pending matter discussed involved the state's nomination of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin as MLC, with a deadline for election by April's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:54 IST
Telangana's Administrative Discussions with the Governor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Telangana's Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy held a meeting with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. The dialogue focused on pressing administrative and legal topics concerning the state. The discussions took place at the Lok Bhavan.

A noteworthy topic of dialogue was the pending nomination of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC). His swearing-in as a minister occurred last October 31, and election to the legislature is required within six months, by the end of April.

The outcomes of these discussions are crucial as they impact the legislative and administrative processes of the state, especially considering the nearing deadline for Azharuddin's election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling IPL Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Thrilling IPL Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

 India
2
Blue Origin's Historic Booster Landing: A New Era in Space Travel

Blue Origin's Historic Booster Landing: A New Era in Space Travel

 Global
3
Tragic Case of Student Suicide Sparks Investigation

Tragic Case of Student Suicide Sparks Investigation

 India
4
Mysterious Death on the Tracks: Family Demands Answers

Mysterious Death on the Tracks: Family Demands Answers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026