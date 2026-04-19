Global Progressives Unite in Barcelona to Defend Democracy

Progressive leaders from around the world convened in Barcelona, seeking to defend a multilateral world order amidst rising right-wing ideologies. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, a vocal critic of former US President Donald Trump, hosted events focused on democracy and progressive politics.

The gatherings saw participation from notable figures such as Sen Chris Murphy, Minnesota Gov Tim Walz, and leaders from Brazil, South Africa, and other left-leaning nations. Discussions included concerns about Trump's unilateral policies, NATO, and international law.

The meetings resulted in proposals like South Africa's push for an International Panel on Inequality and Mexico's reforestation projects. The focus was on global progressive unity and tackling issues like inequality, climate change, and peace.