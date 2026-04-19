Prime Minister Modi's Call of Concern: Pawan Kalyan's Health
Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, to check on his health. Kalyan, an actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party founder, recently underwent surgery. Modi expressed confidence in Kalyan's recovery and offered his prayers. The Jana Sena Party is part of both the state and central governments.
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On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, regarding his health condition. Kalyan, a well-known actor and politician, has been suffering from health issues for months, according to a Jana Sena Party press release.
The Prime Minister praised Kalyan for his courage and expressed optimism for his recovery, stating, "He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon," in a social media post.
Kalyan, who recently underwent surgery due to health complications, is the founder president of the Jana Sena Party. The party is aligned with Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu's government in Andhra Pradesh and is also part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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