Prime Minister Modi's Call of Concern: Pawan Kalyan's Health

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, regarding his health condition. Kalyan, a well-known actor and politician, has been suffering from health issues for months, according to a Jana Sena Party press release.

The Prime Minister praised Kalyan for his courage and expressed optimism for his recovery, stating, "He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon," in a social media post.

Kalyan, who recently underwent surgery due to health complications, is the founder president of the Jana Sena Party. The party is aligned with Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu's government in Andhra Pradesh and is also part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)