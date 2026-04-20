Pro-Russian former President Rumen Radev has garnered substantial electoral support in Bulgaria, as early results suggest a landmark win that could reshape the nation's political landscape. His Progressive Bulgaria party has captured 44.6% of the votes, as transcendental as former political forces struggle to maintain their grip.

The election marks a possible end to years of political instability characterized by numerous coalition governments, with Radev potentially steering a minority government or forming alliances with pro-European factions. This reflects a decisive shift as voters express fatigue over corruption and entrenched ruling parties.

Despite Radev's eurosceptic stance and focus on renewing relations with Russia, his policies remain ambiguous on Bulgaria's European trajectory. Touted for his fresh perspective, Radev plays a pivotal role in an evolving Bulgaria, balancing judicial reforms and economic challenges amid his electoral success.