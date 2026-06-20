Only CBI inquiry can bring out facts in Sai Krishna custodial death and Kranti Kumar suicide cases: YSRCP

YSRCP has demanded that Vijayawada Police Commissioner should be held responsible for the deaths of Sai Krishna and Kranthi Kumar, and a CBI investigation should be ordered to bring out the actual facts. Speaking to media here on Saturday, former minister Perni Nani said, just booking a case against an inspector does not answer the question, but the higher-ups should also be made responsible for the act, and only an independent agency can find out why the case was put under wraps for 40-odd days, and no action is visible even after the FIR.

"The names of all those who were involved should come out, and just making Krishna Lanka inspector a scapegoat does not suffice; the larger issue should be addressed, and answers should be given. The Chief Minister rushed to console the victim's mother after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on her and consoled her. This shows the administrative lacuna in the coalition government. He gives assurance to the wailing mother has come out," YSRCP leader said. "But the same assurance should be given to all those affected by police harassment. Why was Kranthi Kumar's family left out?" he asked. He questioned and added that the same assurance should be given to the Dalit family, as he too is a victim of police excesses.

"Even after the filing of FIR and the case being registered, there is no progress in the case, and nothing is coming out in the open, which has given rise to doubts," he said. "At the same time, there is no word about the whereabouts of Sai Krishna, and it is binding on part of the Vijayawada CP to answer whether the youth is alive or not. YSRCP will fight it out till the affected families get justice in equal measure," he said. (ANI)