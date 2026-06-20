Islamic State claims responsibility for northeastern Aleppo attack that killed two Syrian soldiers

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack near Manbij in Syria that killed two soldiers, although the claim has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Reuters | Islamic State Claimed Responsibility On Saturday For An Attack Near The City Of Manbij In Syrias Northeastern Aleppo Province That The Syrian Defence Ministry Said Killed Two Soldiers The Militant Group Made The Claim In A Statement On Its Telegram Channel Reuters Could Not Independently Verify The Claim Earlier On Saturday | Updated: 20-06-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 23:59 IST
Islamic State claims responsibility for northeastern Aleppo attack that killed two Syrian soldiers
Ahmed al-Sharaa
  • Country:
  • Syria

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Saturday ‌for an attack near the city of Manbij in Syria's northeastern Aleppo province that the Syrian Defence Ministry said ‌killed two soldiers.

The militant group made the claim ‌in a statement on its Telegram channel. Reuters could not independently verify the claim. Earlier on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said ⁠two ​soldiers had been ⁠killed by unidentified assailants near Manbij but provided no further details.

The ⁠attack came amid a series of assaults claimed by ​Islamic State since February, when the jihadist group ⁠announced what it described as a new phase of operations against ⁠the ​government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The Syrian government has expanded its control in parts of northern and ⁠eastern Syria, and U.S. forces have begun withdrawing from some ⁠positions in ⁠the country's northeast, according to Syrian military and security sources.

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