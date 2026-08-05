Pope Leo to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru in November, Vatican says

Pope Leo ​will visit Uruguay, Argentina and ​Peru from November ‌6 to ​17, the Vatican announced on Wednesday, in a major trip for the Catholic ‌leader who spent decades as a missionary and bishop in Peru before becoming pope last year. The pope will spend November 6-8 ‌in Uruguay, 8-11 in Argentina and 11-17 in Peru, the ‌Vatican said.

Leo, the first U.S.-born pontiff, is also a citizen of Peru, where he served as bishop of Chiclayo, in the northwest, from 2015 ⁠to ​2023. The pope ⁠will visit Chiclayo as well as Lima, Cusco and Pucallpa while in Peru, ⁠the Vatican said. In Argentina, he will visit Buenos Aires, Cordoba ​and Lujan. In Uruguay, he will visit Montevideo, Paysandú and ⁠Florida.

The Vatican did not offer further details about the visits, saying the ⁠full ​itineraries would be made available later. A Catholic pope has not visited South America since the late Pope Francis ⁠made a trip to Chile and Peru in 2018. Francis, originally ⁠from Argentina ⁠and the first pope from the Americas, never made a visit to his home country ‌as pontiff.