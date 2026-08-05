"State govt committed to justice for students": Jharkhand CM Soren briefs Governor on JPSC-JSSC row

During the meeting, Governor Gangwar stressed the necessity of the exam process being made transparent to uphold the trust of the youth, and called the alleged irregularities a very serious matter.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 23:43 IST
"State govt committed to justice for students": Jharkhand CM Soren briefs Governor on JPSC-JSSC row
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren met Governor Santosh Gangwar at Lok Bhavan (Photo: Lok Bhavan) . Image Credit: ANI
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Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday met Governor Santosh Gangwar at Lok Bhavan and briefed him on the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations, as well as the ongoing protest by aspirants in Ranchi. During the meeting, Governor Gangwar stressed the necessity of the exam process being made transparent to uphold the trust of the youth, and called the alleged irregularities a very serious matter.

According to an official release, CM Soren assured him that the State Government is committed to justice for students. He said that no injustice will be allowed to happen against students and all necessary action will be ensured in this regard. Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the government is open to talks with students protesting over alleged recruitment exam irregularities. He also assured that their demands would be considered seriously.

Speaking to the media, the Jharkhand CM said, "...Many individuals have already been arrested and sent to jail, and investigative agencies are conducting raids at multiple locations. Overall, the agencies are working diligently and effectively on this matter, and I believe we will move forward towards a concrete resolution... I have not spoken with the Home Minister yet, but if the need arises, I will discuss the matter with him." "The government's doors are open to everyone. Anyone who has demands can come forward and present their concerns. We are already aware of the issues to some extent, and if they present their views, the government will certainly consider them seriously," he further said.

Meanwhile, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) extended support to the protesting aspirants and said the government would soon take steps to address their concerns. "JMM stands with aspirants in their protest...we know their demands. The government will form a high-level committee in one or two days. Exemplary actions are going to be taken in 2-3 days on the basis of evidence," Pandey said.

The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability. The protesters demand the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies. (ANI)

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