Germany detains Ukrainian suspected of spying on defence firm

German prosecutors have detained a 33-year-old Ukrainian national suspected of gathering information for sabotage purposes at a defence company in southern Germany.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 14:12 IST
Germany detains Ukrainian suspected of spying on defence firm
  • Country:
  • Germany

​German ‌prosecutors have detained ​a 33-year-old Ukrainian ‌national suspected of gathering information on the premises ‌of a defence ‌company in southern Germany for sabotage purposes, ⁠they ​said ⁠on Thursday.

The man, who ⁠was detained on Sunday, ​is suspected of ⁠working as a low-level agent ⁠on ​behalf of a foreign ⁠spy agency, they added, without ⁠naming ⁠which country.

TRENDING

1
Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

United States
2
Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' inflation

Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' in...

United States
3
Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Ukraine
4
Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Botswana's Rising VAT Gap Exposes Compliance Crisis, IMF Calls for Smarter Tax Enforcement

North Macedonia Could Unlock 14% Higher GDP by Closing Gender Employment Gap: World Bank

How AI Can Strengthen Inclusive Education Across the Global South

Digital Finance and Farm Diversification Can Cushion Climate Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026