Germany detains Ukrainian suspected of spying on defence firm
German prosecutors have detained a 33-year-old Ukrainian national suspected of gathering information for sabotage purposes at a defence company in southern Germany.
- Country:
- Germany
German prosecutors have detained a 33-year-old Ukrainian national suspected of gathering information on the premises of a defence company in southern Germany for sabotage purposes, they said on Thursday.
The man, who was detained on Sunday, is suspected of working as a low-level agent on behalf of a foreign spy agency, they added, without naming which country.
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