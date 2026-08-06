Germany detains Ukrainian suspected of spying on defence firm

​German ‌prosecutors have detained ​a 33-year-old Ukrainian ‌national suspected of gathering information on the premises ‌of a defence ‌company in southern Germany for sabotage purposes, ⁠they ​said ⁠on Thursday.

The man, who ⁠was detained on Sunday, ​is suspected of ⁠working as a low-level agent ⁠on ​behalf of a foreign ⁠spy agency, they added, without ⁠naming ⁠which country.