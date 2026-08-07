"RSS trying to do damage control now" claims Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Mohan Bhagwat's Gen Z Remarks

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into alleged financial irregularities and land transactions linked to the Ram Temple project in Ayodhya, while also reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks on protests and Gen Z. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari questioned the reported increase in the temple's construction cost and alleged irregularities in land purchases connected with the project.

"I am a resident of Ayodhya. The temple was initially projected at around Rs.800 crore. Now the proposed expenditure has increased to Rs.2,200 crore. There were allegations that land worth Rs 2 crore was sold for Rs. 17 crore on the same day, and there were several such transactions," Tiwari alleged. He claimed that an independent investigation was required into the alleged irregularities.

"Those accused cannot investigate themselves. If the truth has to come out, the probe should be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court by a Special Investigation Team or another agency appointed by the apex court," he said. Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks that protests do not make people anti-national and that Gen Z and Gen Alpha are among the most honest generations, Tiwari alleged that the comments were an attempt at "damage control."

"They are trying to do damage control now. If the RSS believes the protesters' demands are justified, why are those demands not being accepted? Why don't the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister apologise in Parliament?" he said. The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP and the RSS shared similar positions on several issues, including reservation.

On women's reservation and delimitation, Tiwari said the Congress supported the implementation of the women's reservation law but opposed delimitation in its present form. "We believe the women's reservation law should be implemented from the 2029 elections. However, we do not support delimitation in the manner being proposed," he said.

Commenting on reports that permission had been restored for Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students in Prayagraj, Tiwari said it was the government's responsibility to facilitate such programmes peacefully and without unnecessary hurdles. (ANI)