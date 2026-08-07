CM Vijay staging "drama" with delimitation meeting to divert attention from Cauvery row: DMK leader Bharathi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi on Friday accused the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister of staging a "drama" in the name of a meeting of MPs to discuss the delimitation exercise, accusing the TVK of diverting attention from the Cauvery water dispute. The TVK has called an all-party meeting for Tamil Nadu MPs over the delimitation issue.

Addressing a press conference at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet, Chennai, he said the Delimitation Bill has not yet been introduced in Parliament. "To divert the Cauvery issue, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is staging a drama in the name of a Parliamentary members' meeting," he alleged.

"We have already submitted our suggestions and sought amendments regarding this Bill. The Bill has not come yet. You cannot name a child that is not yet born. How can you name it without knowing if it is a boy or a girl? The time frame for delimitation has also not come," Bharathi said. He added that after the Bill is introduced and the proposed legal amendments are known, party president MK Stalin will take a decision after consulting with the MPs.

"We have already given our suggestions on behalf of the DMK regarding delimitation. We need to see on what basis they are going to pass the Bill after considering all that," he said. "The DMK is firm that Tamil Nadu and the southern states should not be affected by delimitation. Southern states and Tamil Nadu must not be affected. Delimitation is like an unborn child. So, we can name it only after seeing whether it is a boy or a girl. We are people who have had children, so we can only look at it this way," Bharathi added.

He further said the immediate issue to discuss was the Mekedatu Dam project. "The Leader of Opposition has spoken clearly about this in the Assembly. He has spoken about convening an all-party meeting. The people of Tamil Nadu are thirsty with no drinking water. What is the meaning of naming an unborn child?" he asked. Tamil Nadu minister CTR Nirmal Kumar announced in Assembly today, "On behalf of the CM, on Delimitation issue, all MPs meeting is been convened tomorrow."

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, called for an all-party meeting amid a row over Karnataka's bid to build the Mekedatu Dam over the Cauvery River, while Chief Minister Vijay said there was "no need" and assured of the government's commitment on the issue. (ANI)