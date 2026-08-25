"Revanth Reddy is spreading blatant lies": BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu hits out at Telangana CM over US visit denial

BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu on Tuesday accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of spreading lies over the denial of political clearance for his proposed US visit and alleged that the state government failed to follow the required protocol while seeking approval for the tour. Speaking to ANI, Babu said, "Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is spreading blatant lies. We all know he went to London to attend his old city friend's daughter's wedding. Now that he did not get political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs to go to the United States, he is blaming the Central Government and the Ministry of External Affairs. He did not properly furnish the details, nor did his team inform the ministry in advance."

Babu claimed that the political clearance was denied because the prescribed protocol was not followed. "Many a time, the Ministry of External Affairs does not give clearance because you are the head of the state, you are the Chief Minister of an important state like Telangana, and you represent the Government of India when you go to an international forum. You and your team should have been careful."

He further alleged that the Chief Minister had planned meetings during the proposed visit without properly informing the Centre. "We have come to know from different sources that you were supposed to meet the New York Mayor without any proper intimation to the ministry. Also, you were supposed to meet some anti-Indian elements who are working in the United States. We all know the Cockroach Janta Party, in recent times, has been getting so many funds from anti-Indian forces, which are large in the United States of America and in different parts of Europe. This man, very well knowing the gravity of the situation, has not informed the ministry properly and is now blaming the Indian government for his failure," he added.

His remarks came days after the Centre denied permission for his official US visit. Reddy demanded that the Centre clarify the "political reasons" behind stopping the state delegation from undertaking the scheduled tour. While addressing the press at the State Secretariat on Monday, Reddy questioned the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over permitting his England visit while denying permission for his proposed official tour of the United States. He said the state government had furnished all details regarding the foreign tour to the MEA.

"We also submitted comprehensive details, but the ministry stated that his tour was being rejected due to political considerations," CM Reddy said, demanding that the PM explain the political reasons which put his USA tour. CM Revanth Reddy alleged that the Centre blocked his US tour, fearing Telangana will surpass Gujarat in attracting investments. The Centre obstructing the Telangana Chief Minister's tour amounts to opposing Telangana's development. (ANI)