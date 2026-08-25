BJP-SAD alliance revival at final stage; BJP eyes 'big brother' role for 2027 Punjab polls

By Nishant Ketu The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are in the final stages of reviving their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections due in 2027, with sources indicating that the BJP is set to emerge as the senior partner this time.

According to these sources, seat-sharing talks between the two former allies have progressed significantly. A key indication of this is that the Shiromani Akali Dal has reportedly advised its leaders not to prepare for seats in rural areas. On the other hand, the BJP has intensified its preparations on the ground. During his recent visit to Punjab, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh is understood to have directed party leaders to prepare for all 117 assembly constituencies in the state.

However, sources said Santosh did not rule out the possibility of an alliance with the Akali Dal. These recent developments--the BJP preparing for all 117 seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal scaling back its rural preparations--have fuelled speculation that the BJP is eyeing a larger share of seats in the alliance.

If the deal is sealed on these terms, it will mark a historic shift in Punjab politics. For the first time, the BJP would contest as the 'big brother' in the alliance, a role traditionally played by the Akali Dal. It is worth noting that the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal were long-standing allies in Punjab before parting ways in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws. Shiromani Akali Dal had historically been the dominant partner in the state, with the BJP contesting a smaller number of urban seats.

A realignment with the BJP as the senior partner would significantly alter political equations in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. (ANI)