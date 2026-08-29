Meghalaya CM visits Rynjah, assures non-tribal community of safety after recent violence

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday expressed concern over the damage caused to the bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Rynjah and said it will be restored. The Chief Minister, who visited RR Colony, Rynjah said the government is firmly opposed to any acts of vandalism.

He said Rs 5 lakh have been sanctioned for restoration of the statue. "Visited R R Colony, Rynjah, to see the unfortunate damage caused to the bust of respected freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which was vandalised recently. Have sanctioned ₹5 Lakhs for the restoration of the statue," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

"Reiterated to community members that the Government remains firmly opposed to acts of vandalism and to any forces that threaten the peace, harmony and unity of our city and our State," he said. Netaji had a historical association with Shillong. The Assam and Meghalaya governments held a joint meeting on August 22 in Guwahati to review the situation following the violent incident in Shillong on August 19, with Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister S Dhar assuring that strong action would be taken against those responsible.

The meeting was held in the presence of Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora, Dhar, chief secretaries and senior officials of both states. Several vehicles, including a few Assam-registered vehicles, were damaged by some protesters in Shillong on Wednesday during a black flag bike rally organised by Khasi Students' Union, which turned violent with reports of stone pelting, attacks on vehicles, and arson at different parts of Shillong.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Dhar said the Meghalaya government regretted the incident and assured Assam that action would be taken against the culprits. He said the Meghalaya Police had arrested top leaders of the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) and 15 FIRs had so far been registered in connection with the incident.Bora said the meeting was held following directions from the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya. He said the Meghalaya government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify all those involved in the violence, particularly those responsible for attacks on Assam-registered vehicles.According to Bora, 3,770 Assam-registered vehicles had been safely escorted out of Meghalaya and into Assam following the incident. (ANI)