"Misleading the people": Karnataka Dy CM G Parameshwara slams opposition over Valmiki Corporation scam allegations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara rebutted the opposition's allegations regarding the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam, questioning the figures cited by the BJP and accusing them of "misleading the people." Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara challenged the opposition to substantiate their claims of a massive financial irregularity, stating that a significant portion of the diverted funds has already been recovered.

"Where is the scam of Rs 187 crore? Out of Rs 84 crore, Rs 79 crore has been recovered.If they just want to tell lies to people and do it, let them do, who has told them not to do. It is their right to protest; let them do. We asked in many ways..." Parameshwara said. The Deputy Chief Minister further criticised the opposition for stalling proceedings in the State Assembly and failing to engage in a structured debate despite invitations from the government.

"The Speaker asked to run the House. We asked them to ask whatever questions they have; the government will answer. We asked them to place whatever records they have before the House. They are just doing the work of misleading the people," he added. Karnataka Minister B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, saying he was stepping down voluntarily amid allegations by the Opposition over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam.

Meanwhile, attacking the ruling Congress government in Karnataka over the alleged diversion of funds meant for oppressed communities, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Saturday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will undertake a 10-day Padayatra from September 1 to September 10, concluding in Ballari. Speaking to ANI, Narayanaswamy accused the Congress of misguiding Dalit communities for decades while undermining their development.

"For decades, we have been explaining and bringing to the notice of the people of Karnataka that Congress is an anti-Dalit party. The Congress party has misguided the Dalit communities," Narayanaswamy said. "We want to show the other face of the Congress party to the Dalit community of this country, particularly in Karnataka. Our Padayatra will start on September 1 and end in Ballari on September 10," he added.

BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar also hit out at the Congress government, questioning the alleged misuse of welfare funds reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)