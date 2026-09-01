Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao detained after house arrest

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao was detained by Telangana Police from his residence on Tuesday after he was allegedly placed under house arrest, with the BJP leader claiming that he was prevented from travelling to Nalgonda. Heavy police security was deployed outside Rao's residence in Hyderabad as police detained him. Visuals from the site showed a heavy police presence and protests during the detention.

Rao had alleged that police placed him under house arrest since morning to prevent him from visiting Nalgonda, where he was scheduled to meet BJP district president Varshit Reddy and his family. Speaking to ANI earlier, Rao criticised the State government over his detention and described the situation in Telangana as "worst undemocratic", comparing it to the Emergency days.

"I decided to go to Nalgonda, whatever may come. Since morning, the police have put me on house arrest. This is the second house arrest for me in these three days. This is how the situation in Telangana is. We are passing the worst undemocratic atmosphere, worse than Emergency days," Rao said. The BJP State chief alleged that the action came amid growing political tensions between the BJP and ruling Congress in Telangana.

Rao claimed that youth and students were increasingly supporting the BJP over the issue of fee reimbursement and alleged that Congress-affiliated groups had attacked BJP offices and workers out of frustration. "Yesterday, they attacked State office of BJP and they tried to deface the walls by painting black on the walls and gate. Nalgonda district president house was ransacked. His mother was injured in that particular melee," he alleged.

He accused the ruling party of targeting BJP offices, leaders and cadres and warned Congress workers against what he described as "lawlessness". "We are warning the Congress leaders and Congress workers that if they do such lawlessness things, the BJP will retaliate and the situation will worsen," Rao said.

The BJP state chief also appealed to the police and the state government not to resort to what he termed illegal activities, warning that they could face "serious consequences". The BJP has alleged that Rao was placed under house arrest to prevent him from travelling to Nalgonda following the reported attack on the residence of Varshit Reddy.

The party had claimed that Varshit Reddy's residence was ransacked and that his family members, including his mother, were allegedly assaulted. The allegations have further escalated tensions between the BJP and Congress in the state. (ANI)