"Life has become difficult for Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan": VHP's Surendra Jain on demolition of 100-year-old temple

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Surendra Jain condemned the alleged demolition of a 100-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan, claiming jihadists razed it to build a madrasa. He alleged that life has become difficult for Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan and appealed to the international community to pressure Islamabad for dignity. On Tuesday, Jain told ANI, "Today, a 100-year-old temple was demolished in Pakistan. Jihadis tore it down to build a madrasa... Just two months ago, a 150-year-old gurudwara was demolished; a madrasa is to be built there as well. Life has become difficult for both Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan. We appeal to the international community to pressure the Pakistan government so that Hindus and Sikhs there may have the opportunity to live with dignity."

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal staged protests on Tuesday after a century-old Hindu temple had been demolished in Pakistan. The protesters were seen taking to the streets and burning an effigy where flags of Pakistan and photos of Hafiz Saeed and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were visible.

He highlighted how reports continue to emerge time and again out of Pakistan of atrocities against Hindu women and targeting of religious sites. He slammed the government of Pakistan for its apathy and alleged complicity. Rakesh Bajrangi further said, "We are constantly hearing reports of our daughters and sisters being abducted, Hindus being killed, and our religious sites being destroyed... These incidents clearly demonstrate that Pakistan is actively targeting Hindus, and this is happening with the alleged complicity of the Pakistani government."

He urged the Central Government to exert pressure on Pakistan and make sure that the temple is restored. "We demand that the Central Government exert pressure on the Pakistani government to ensure that the temple is reconstructed and restored," Bajrangi said.

According to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, the century-old Hindu temple was demolished on August 21. It further reported that while a minority rights group said that the structure was deliberately razed to facilitate the expansion of an adjoining seminary, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) claimed that the temple collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

As per Dawn, the Pakistan Masiha Millat Party (PMMP), which works for the rights of the minorities, has alleged that a group of people demolished the structure and removed its bricks, metal fittings from the dome and other material from the site. It further mentioned that PMMP Chairman Aslam Parvez Sahotra said he and some locals met the Punjab additional home secretary on August 28 and submitted a written application, seeking action against those responsible for the demolition as well as the officials accused of failing to protect the religious site. (ANI)