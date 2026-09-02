Work with commitment and professionalism: J-K CM Omar Abdullah to newly appointed medical officers

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday distributed appointment orders to newly appointed Medical Officers of the Health and Medical Education Department at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. Addressing the gathering, Omar Abdullah congratulated the newly appointed medical officers and said their appointment would strengthen the healthcare workforce in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of providing accessible and quality healthcare services to people across the Union Territory and urged the newly appointed doctors to discharge their responsibilities with dedication. "Medical officers play an important role in delivering healthcare services to people, and I called upon them to work with commitment and professionalism. He also emphasised the need to further strengthen the healthcare system and improve the availability of medical services for people across Jammu and Kashmir", J-K CM said.

"The appointment orders were distributed to medical officers selected for the Health and Medical Education Department as part of the administration's efforts to strengthen the department's workforce. The government would continue to focus on improving public services and ensuring that healthcare facilities are strengthened across the Union Territory," the CM said. He urged the newly appointed officers to consider their appointments as an opportunity to serve the people and contribute to the delivery of better healthcare services.

The programme was attended by senior officials of the Health and Medical Education Department and other government representatives. The event at SKICC also included an address by Omar Abdullah, who spoke about the responsibilities of the newly appointed medical officers and the importance of their role in the public healthcare system.

The distribution of appointment orders marks the induction of the new medical officers into the Health and Medical Education Department. (ANI)