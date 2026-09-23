TMC calls for CEC's impeachment, Akhilesh Yadav asks SC to take cognisance after media report says two Commissioners objected to SIR decisions

Opposition parties are up in arms after a report by the Indian Express cited objections raised by two Election Commissioners to SIR related decisions. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday urged Parliament to bring out the notice of motion signed by over 60 Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, following the report.

In an X post, that reference the Express report, he renewed the call for an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. "Five months ago, 60+ Rajya Sabha MPs (50 needed) wrote to Chairman RS moving Motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar. After the big news break today that two Election Commissioners objected to many of CEC's actions, it's time to bring out the RS Motion today. Impeach CEC to save democracy," he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called upon the Supreme Court of India to take suo motu cognisance alleging that this amounted to a betrayal of democracy. In a post on X, he emphasised that the media report by The Indian Express directly means that all Election Commissioners are not able to perform their rightful duties. "This is an extremely serious news that in the past 10 months, 2 Election Commissioners have registered their objections 14 times against the Election Commission's wrong decisions. This directly means that all Election Commissioners are not able to perform their rightful duties. If the members of an independent body do not have the freedom to carry out just actions or if there is no hearing of them, then these are extremely fatal and dangerous circumstances for democracy. For some people to betray democracy by becoming puppets of those in power is a grave constitutional crime. This is nothing less than a conspiracy to wipe out democracy. Supreme Court, take suo motu cognizance!" he said.

According to a report by the Indian Express on Wednesday decisions taken on the Special Intensive Regulation (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners. According to the report, "Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge." DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Wednesday questioned the BJP and alleged that the party was playing a game with the SIR process. (ANI)